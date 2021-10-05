“If LeBron James is the GOAT then he’s gotta belong on AI’s list”: Skip Bayless cites recent Allen Iverson take as ultimate ‘gotcha’ argument against stans of the Lakers superstar

Allen Iverson reveals his list of top 5 killers among the current NBA players, snubbing the likes of LeBron James and Giannis.

Allen Iverson is regarded to be one of the best guards in the NBA. For the fans in Philly, AI’s time with Sixers can never be replaced with any other memory.

From bringing the revolution of hip-hop culture in the NBA to normalizing not-so-tall guards becoming the primary scores of a franchise, his influence on and off the court has changed many things in the NBA.

Recently the 11-time All-Star, in an interview revealed his “top 5 killers”.

Allen Iverson didn’t put in league’s top players LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the list

AI was asked about who he thinks is a killer like him, he was quick to respond. He included Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard on his list.

“He’s a monster. Steph is just as bad as hell, but Dame is just a rude motherf—-r. He’s just rude, he’s just disrespectful. He just do anything: I mean past half-court, let it fly, buzzer beater. [He has] no fear–he’s not just a killer, he’s a serial killer.”

If you notice closely there’s a pattern to that list, all the guys in there are pure scorers for their franchise like AI was. They just focus on scoring.

Other than KD, none of them put much effort on defense, and other than Harden no one focuses much on play-making. Four of them are all modern guards who resemble AI’s style of play.

Skip Bayless goes bonkers that AI missed LeBron from his list of killers

Skip thinks it’s disrespectful for LeBron to not be on AI’s list of top killers.

LeBron is on route to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points ever scored and he can’t make AI’s Top 5 killers? That’s disrespect. It’s like AI doesn’t fully buy in to LeBron James. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Q7P2ni9Twn — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2021

Skip never leaves any opportunity to bring up King’s name in any conversation. Although Shannon always tries to keep Bayless in check, he rarely succeeds.

Come on Skip!!! It was AI’s top 5 killers, not his All-time top-5 list. It is not even his current top-5 list because he surely wouldn’t put 4 guards to start with, and leaving two of the league’s current top 3 basketball players wouldn’t make sense at all.

