Carlos Alcaraz’s Angry Comments Go Viral After Being Slapped With Two Time Violations

Carlos Alcaraz entertained fans in his first ATP-level match since the shocking loss he sustained in the second round of the US Open 2024. Alcaraz had numerous highlight plays from his win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round of the Beijing Open 2024. However, a clip of his verbal battle with the chair umpire received the most traction on social media.

The former World No.1 is respected for his on-court demeanor and discipline. However, he caught every tennis enthusiast by surprise after receiving two-time violations in the opening set of the encounter itself.

Further taking the tennis world by shock, the four-time Grand Slam winner also indulged in a heated argument with the chair umpire. Immediately after receiving the time violation, the youngster angrily tossed the ball. Alcaraz instantly charged toward Raluca Alexandra Andrei to plead his case.

“This is not tennis… I’m always very quick, I never get warnings. You gave me two in one set. It’s impossible to play tennis like this,” Alcaraz said.

Following the conclusion of the match, the El Palmar native spoke about the same issue in the press conference. Justifying his anger, Alcaraz seemed to be livid at the fact that he had no time to complete his routine between points.

“Obviously, I was little bit mad about the time rule because I feel like I have no time. I have to run between points. I have no time to have a break, to rest or to breathe. I mean, if I finish the point at the net, which was the case, I have no time to go to the towel and do my routine. I was a little bit mad about it,” Alcaraz said.

This incident caused a massive stir among tennis enthusiasts. Fans attacked the umpire and the automatic shot clock for throwing Alcaraz off his rhythm.

Some fans even suggested that the ATP reimplemented the rules where ballboys were allowed to bring towels to the players. Whereas, a few others seemed to be appreciating the fact that Carlos was speaking his mind out, expressing his concerns.

Carlos Alcaraz did a tremendous job of not getting distracted by the incident. He seemed to be more locked-in during the second set, improving his serve – 87% first serve points.

The #2 seed will be expected to play with the same intensity in his second-round clash against Tallon Griekspoor on Sunday.