Is Coco Gauff the next Serena Williams? Fans Debate on Viral WTA Claim

On the back of Coco Gauff’s impressive 2024 China Open triumph, the WTA compared the youngster to Serena Williams, reigniting the debate about whether Gauff could be the next Williams. However, this did not sit well with some sections of fans, who believe the 20-year-old should be free to choose her own path without comparisons.

Gauff’s title drought in the singles category finally ended after she got the better of her Czech opponent Karolina Muchova in a lopsided final. It was the first time she won a singles tournament this season, following her ASB Classic triumph in Auckland in January. After her dominant victory on Sunday, Gauff became only the second American woman to win the title in Beijing, with the first being Serena Williams.

Owing to the similarities in Gauff and Serena’s accomplishments, the WTA shared a post on their official social media handle featuring both players on the tennis court together. The text on the graphic read, “First American since Serena Williams to win the China Open.”

Another important takeaway from the graphic was that their poses and clothes were almost identical, denoting the association’s attempt to project Gauff as the next Williams.

However, fans slammed the association for their comparison, believing there is still a long way to go for Gauff to achieve what Serena did in her career. Thus, it is important to let the 20-year-old grow in her own space without putting the burden of replicating Serena’s achievements on her shoulders.

However, Gauff and Williams have a few things in common, which motivates people to see them through the same lens.

Similarities between Coco Gauff and Serena Williams

Interestingly, Gauff had played the role of Serena in a commercial shoot in the young years of her career. Gauff was young Serena’s body double for Delta Airlines’ ad shoot.

Another major point of similarity is that Gauff became the youngest American winner of the US Open, ever since Serena’s debut win in 1999. While Williams did it at the age of 17, Gauff was 19 years old during her first Grand Slam victory.

What Williams has accomplished in tennis is impossible to describe in words. In a career that spanned around 27 years, she won numerous titles all over the world, making her a legend of the sport. Hence, it is premature to compare Gauff to one of the greatest tennis players of all time.