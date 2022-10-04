Sonya Curry Once Refused To Let Stephen Curry Play A Crucial Middle School Basketball Game After He Avoided His Responsibilities

Sonya Curry revealed how she had to get strict with Stephen Curry on a particular occasion during his middle school ball days.

Stephen Curry and his younger brother, Seth Curry, have gone above and beyond in bringing glory to the ‘Curry’ name. Their father, Dell Curry, played in the NBA for 16 seasons and by the time he retired, not only was the all-time leading scorer in Charlotte Hornets history, but was also the all-time leader in 3-pointer made for the franchise.

So, it’s a given that Steph and Seth would grow up in a household that encouraged basketball. The two would even appear in advertisements with their father during their childhood and also attend games that their dad played in.

Steph’s love for basketball grew from a very early age and so not being allowed to play certainly hurt. This is what he had to experience when his mother, Sonya Curry, refused to let him suit up for a game during middle school.

Also read: Sonya Curry, Who Fines Stephen Curry $100 For Every Turnover, Once Refused to Cook Him Dinner to Teach Him a Lesson

Sonya Curry would not let Stephen Curry play a middle school basketball game because of his lack of responsibility.

Sonya Curry always made sure her kids grew up with discipline in the Curry household. In the interview below, she would go on to say that the ideals spread throughout the family were ‘God first, family second.’ They would follow this religiously along with whatever mama and papa Curry preached.

In one instance, Sonya confirmed not letting Stephen Curry play in one of his more crucial middle school basketball games because of his refusal to do chores.

“That is absolutely true. We only work as a family if everybody does their part. It’s not my job to do everything for everyone,” said Sonya. “But you had to train them to understand that. If one thing didn’t work at home, it then affected all the other things outside.”

Steph, Seth, and Sydel were raised with Christian ideals and one of the biggest things when it comes to that is the fact that family is of the utmost importance. The 2x MVP even has Corinthians 13:8 tattooed on his wrist in Hebrew that translates to ‘love never fails’.

Also read: “Stephen Curry and I Got Married in July, Had All Our Kids in July”: Ayesha Curry Once Explained the Reasoning Behind Her Store’s Name

Stephen Curry would have to learn how to be responsible in other ways as well.

On her podcast with ex-husband, Dell Curry, Sonya revealed on the first episode that she once refused to make dinner for Stephen Curry and company. This was because it was his turn to do the dishes and he let them sit in the sink for 3 days straight.

So, both his mom and dad went out for dinner while Steph and his siblings along with their cousins had to make something for themselves. A perfect lesson in actions having consequences and in turning learning for them.