Conor McGregor Suggests Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya Settle Feud Inside BKFC Ring: “Take off the Gloves”

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya have taken over the fight talk this weekend. The spotlight has been further removed from Jaime Mungia as his promoter took matters into his own hands. ‘The Golden Boy’ went after Alvarez during the press conference resulting in the pair almost coming to blows. Speaking of which, Conor McGregor has an interesting idea on how to scratch that itch.

Yet again, De La Hoya finds himself in the spotlight leading up to a fight that he’s not actively participating in. The videos of the alterations are going viral on social media. This is not the first time the pair have argued like this, they have a bad history together. So naturally, when the Mystic Mac came up with a solution, it made sense.

UFC star Conor McGregor, who recently acquired a minority stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), wants the two to settle their feud at the BKFC.

Now, McGregor is known to be a great showman and fight promoter, and like any promoter worth their salt, he knows exactly when to strike the hammer. Now, it might result in anything at all, if we are all being honest, but you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. That said, this isn’t about the mad king of Ireland. This is Canelo vs Munguia.

And the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion has not been holding back when asked about Munguia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. During the press conference, he called the promoter selfish for taking the limelight off his own fighters.

Canelo Alvarez calls Oscar De La Hoya an A-Hole for hogging Attention

Canelo Alvarez is showing fans a new side of himself in this fight. The normally calm and collected Mexican fighter doesn’t like being pushed against the wall and is not coming out swinging.

De La Hoya started the fight by asking the champion to put some respect on Golden Boy Promotions for ‘making him’. In a clip from the press conference uploaded by Premier Boxing Champions on X, Alvarez had some strong words for the promoter,

“He tried to steal money and he’s a f*cking a*shole. That’s what I say…He tries to keep the attention for him not for Munguia, he’s a f*cking a*shole, he steals his fighters, that’s what he do.”

Meanwhile, De La Hoya didn’t hold back either.

“Hey, it’s fight week,’’ he said. “It’s game on.. we’re not at church. This is a fight. Let’s go.’’

Fans in the crowd loved seeing this side of the champion as they cheered Canelo on every time he talked trash. Maybe it’s high time that he added this new facet to his personality. Not that it would make a difference to Alvarez, since he’s been winning everything under the sun without saying much. Regardless, this feud with De La Hoya just seems to be a lot more personal.