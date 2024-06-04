Cooper Kupp Reveals How His Wife Often Complains About Him Running Routes in His Dream

May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with wife Anna Kupp attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has earned a place at the top of the receivers’ list with his remarkable route-running skills. The former Washington Eagles star has achieved this feat after intense focus and finding the right motivation. However, such dedication has its own downside, as it doesn’t cease when he leaves the field, even affecting his sleep.

Speaking with Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast, Cooper Kupp shared an amusing anecdote about how his dedication to his craft seeps into his dreams. Despite being in the comfort of his bed with his wife by his side, Kupp often finds himself twitching as his route running infiltrates his dreams, much to his wife’s dismay.

“My wife knows that we’ll be laying in bed & suddenly I’ll be like ‘BOW!!’ like flinch out, and she’ll be like ‘What were you doing there? What was happening?'” he explained.

It is, however, good news for the Rams community, as Cooper Kupp’s habit of dreaming about running routes comes from his deep commitment to football.

But his ability to visualize and react to plays, even while asleep, might cause mental fatigue for players like Kupp. Despite this, his records speak well of his engagement. Kupp’s impressive career includes a Super Bowl MVP title and setting records with his 1,965 scrimmage yards and 33 postseason receptions during the 2021 season. He suffered an ankle injury in the 2022 season, marring the last two football seasons for him.

Cooper Kupp is Trailing Back to Fitness

Cooper Kupp’s revelation is indeed one of the most candid statements that we hear from NFL stars. Indeed, a sport like football requires an extra dose of dedication, and the Melonheads didn’t take long hyping Kupp up in the comments.

Some fans even expressed their hope for the next Super Bowl in favor of the Los Angeles Rams. However, many used their humor with jokes like ‘Kupp is married to the game,’ while others were hard to sway. See for yourselves:

On a side note, Cooper Kupp seems to be gearing up for the 2024 season in full throttle. The Rams recently uploaded a video of him sweating it out in the gym, and he sure looks determined to return to peak form.

Kupp’s commitment to his fitness and recovery shines through in his rigorous off-season regimen. He believes that his hard work and preparation will enable him to regain his top performance.

“I don’t know if I would be still playing if I didn’t think that was still who I was. That is who I believe myself to be,” Kupp said via ESPN. “And I believe that the work that I do, the things that how I prepare, all that stuff’s going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am.”

The 2022 season was particularly challenging for Kupp, who missed the first four games due to a hamstring injury sustained during training camp. Additionally, he missed the final eight games of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.

Despite these setbacks, Kupp managed to record 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games last season. As Kupp gears up for the 2024 season, his commitment to fitness combined with the Rams’ strategic moves to strengthen their offense speaks of a stronger comeback for the star wide receiver.