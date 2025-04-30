“He Was Like, F**k This”: Kelly Stafford Recalls Matthew Stafford’s Hilarious Encounter With their Kids During a Dentist Appointment

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit-Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winning the Super Bowl is often regarded as one of the most difficult feats to accomplish in all of professional sports. Requiring a team of like-minded individuals all doing their job, in addition to a mixture of natural talent and good luck, the road to a Lombardi trophy seems impossible for most.

Unfortunately, being a parent can be equally as difficult. According to Kelly Stafford, wife of Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford, her signal-calling husband found that out the hard way after being tasked with taking the kids to a dentist appointment.

In recalling the story on a recent episode of her Morning After podcast, Kelly claimed that the one of the grittiest players in football history was absolutely appalled by the kids’ behavior.

“He texts me and says “This is an absolute cluster f*ck. First of all, someone farted in the room, not going to mention which child. It was an audible toot, and then the other three, who are getting these spacers put in, are bawling crying. He was like, “F*ck this,” Kelly recalled.

Given Stafford’s reputation for being one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league, it’s rather humanizing to know that even a grizzled NFL veteran can be overwhelmed by the sheer ridiculousness of children. However, his wife maintained that their kids weren’t all that bad.

In fact, she noted that she purposefully goes out of her way to make sure that her children are involved in the family’s yearly humanitarian efforts. Whether it’s donating to a charity or supporting an impoverished home for the holidays, Kelly remains adamant in her efforts to help her children realize how blessed they are.

“Whenever we have an opportunity to give back and it is something that we can take the kids to, we do… Kids are visual. Sometimes you have to show them… When we sponsor families for Christmas, they come with me, they pick out the toys for the kids, and then they help deliver. I want them to be aware that people struggle in this world for the littlest things.”

For all of her stories and touted efforts, however, Kelly isn’t above asking for help when she needs it. Having acknowledged the trials and tribulations of motherhood several times in the past, she recently found herself asking for advice when it comes to dealing with teaching her children how to overcome adversity.

“I have children that things come very easily to. Then, I have other children where it’s not as easy. Because they are all so close in age, and they are all girls, that gets difficult… The ones who it comes hard to tend to give up because they see the ones that it comes easier to and they think “Oh, I’m not good at this.” …I would love some advice on how to parent that.”

While her struggles are far from unique, her experience speaks to the shared experiences of motherhood as a whole. Having fostered a strong feminine presence throughout her various social media accounts, the mother of four sees no reason to be shy in searching for a way to be the best parent possible.

With that being said, the Rams’ quarterback is likely looking forward to the upcoming training camp that will allow him to get out of the house a bit more.