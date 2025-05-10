“He’s Like Captain America”: Jared Verse Outlines Why ‘Composed’ Matthew Stafford Resembles Marvel’s Superhero

Nov 22, 2009; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds his shoulder after getting hit while making a pass on the last play of the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

The ability to display leadership when necessary has often been a trait that separates legendary quarterbacks from great quarterbacks. Whether it’s his potential to guide them through a game-winning drive or simply how he treats them in the locker room, Matthew Stafford’s leadership has netted him the full admiration and respect of his teammates.

Given the short-term, high-pay nature of his most recent contract extension with the team, in addition to the fact that Stafford recently turned 37 years old this February, everyone is painfully aware of the fact that his future Hall of Fame career will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Knowing that he likely doesn’t have many years left with Stafford, one of the Los Angeles Rams’ premier defensive linemen, Jared Verse, took the time to give his quarterback some praise while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show recently.

Suffice to say, Verse believes that the former Detroit Lion has been nothing short of an absolute superhero for the Rams.

“He’s like Captain America. He’s poised all the time, real collected, even in big moments, he knows how to hype people up right before the game. Obviously, Stafford is the person we look to, the person we count on. He’ll do the speech for everybody, it’s never too long… It’s enough to where you hear every word and you get hyped up. When somebody that composed comes in yelling, you get ready for it.”

According to Verse, Stafford’s character and knack for leadership is certainly commendable, but so too is his performance on the field. With a pair of Pro Bowl nominations and a Super Bowl ring in his pocket, Stafford’s reputation as one of the league’s best quarterbacks has been known for quite some time.

However, that didn’t stop the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year from reiterating that talking point.

“I think he’s probably one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks now, but just because I’ve seen what he does. I’ve seen him make throws like, I couldn’t make that uncovered by throwing it to my little sister, but he’s making these throws in games. He’s one of the best in my eyes.”

For all of the arm talent that Stafford possesses, Verse couldn’t help but to gravitate back towards his quarterback’s ability to huddle the troops when needed. Seemingly impressed by the leadership skills more so than anything else, the 24-year-old pass rusher touted Stafford for taking care of things even at the “last minute.”

Given the grin that he was wearing while describing the event, it’s likely that Stafford’s pregame speeches are one of Verse’s favorite traditions.

“Before every game, right after we do the stretch, right after we do offense vs defense… He’s the one that speaks to us. We already did all of the prep, you can’t do anything else in that moment besides hype everybody and get everybody on the same page.”

Despite his age and the loss of his favorite target in Cooper Kupp, Stafford now prepares for what will be the 17th season of his NFL career. With the clock ticking and the Rams’ title window rapidly closing, he’ll look to rally the Avengers for one last push at the Super Bowl run before being forced to call it quits.