Lucknow IPL team Probable Playing 11 2022: Lucknow IPL team 2022 players list name

Lucknow IPL team Probable Playing 11 2022: The SporsRush brings you the probable XI of the all-new Lucknow Super Giants side.

The IPL 2022 auction is over, and all the eyes are on the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants are one of the two new teams, and they have done decent work in the auction. They have signed just 21 players, but they have some quality individuals in them.

Ahead of the auction, they signed three players. KL Rahul is the ace player of the side, whereas he will also captain the side. Marcus Stonis and Ravi Bishnoi were also signed ahead of the auction. Stoinis is one of Australia’s all-rounders, whereas Bishnoi is a young talented leggie from India.

Lucknow IPL team Probable Playing 11 2022

The opening unit of this side is one of the best in the tournament. KL Rahul is already in the team, and they have signed Quinton de Kock to partner with him. Kock has been of the most consistent players of the IPL. Both of them are wicket-keepers as well. As a backup, they also have an option of Evin Lewis.

Manish Pandey is set to play at the number three slot of the Super Giants. However, apart from Manish, they don’t have a middle-order player. Manan Vohra and Ayush Badoni are two names, but they are obviously not on the level as others.

The all-rounders are the strength of the side, and they can play as much as four all-rounders. Marcus Stoinis has been retained by the side, whereas Holder is also added. Holder is one of the most underrated T20 all-rounders. He has been a genuine wicket-taker, whereas he also has the ability to hit big sixes. The infamous duo of Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda is also signed by the side. Both of them are spin-bowling all-rounders with different capabilities. Kyle Mayers and Krishnappa Gowthan are the backup all-rounders of the side.

They spent as much as 10 crores on securing the signing of Avesh Khan. However, apart from Avesh, the rest of the Indian pacers look inexperienced. They have the option of Ankit Rajput, who has played for Rajasthan Royals, Punjab, and Kolkata in the past. Mark Wood and Dushmantha Chameera are the overseas pacers of the side. Both of them have the neck of taking wickets.

Apart from three spin-bowling all-rounders, they have two Indian spin options. Ravi Bishnoi was already there, and they signed Shahbaz Nadeem to accompany him. Nadeem is a well-known bowler in the domestic circuit, and he has played for SRH in the past. Although, Bishnoi is the only wrist-spinner of the side.

Lucknow Super Giants probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham/Ankit Rajput Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood.