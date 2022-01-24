Lucknow IPL team name: Sanjiv Goenka picks Lucknow team name for IPL 2022

Lucknow IPL team name: Sanjiv Goenka has announced the new name of his Lucknow-based franchise for IPL 2022.

Sanjiv Geonka, the owner of the RPS Goenka group who bagged the Lucknow-based franchise for its highest bid at ₹7,090 Crore has finally spilled the beans regarding the name of his new team.

It is worth mentioning that the Lucknow IPL team, via their Twitter handle, had come up with a contest where they left it for the fans to decide the team’s name for the upcoming season.

During a conversation with veteran journalist Boria Majumdar on his show ‘Backstage with Boria‘, Sanjiv Goenka revealed that it is the ‘Lucknow Super Giants’ which had received the maximum number of recommendations on Twitter, and this is the very name that has been ultimately finalized.

“We had a contest with fans, and we really wanted fans to decide on the name and were waiting for responses which were overwhelming. Lots and lots of people responded, and the most popular name that came out from the fan poll is the name that we have decided to go ahead with; and the name is ‘Lucknow SuperGiants’“, remarked Sanjiv Goenka.

Lucknow IPL team name: Lucknow SuperGiants to mark its debut season in IPL 2022

The new team name of the Lucknow-based franchise is similar to the one which Sanjiv Goenka owned in 2016 and 2017 edition of the IPL- Rising Pune SuperGiants.

The now defunct Rising Pune SuperGiants, had a disastrous debut season in 2016, where they finished 7th. They made it through to the final of the 2017 season, where they agonizingly lost against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 1 run.

As far as the upcoming season is concerned, the team management has picked KL Rahul as the captain for the debut IPL season for a whooping sum of INR 17 Crore, with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis (INR (9.2 Crore) and India’s uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 Crore) as the other two draft players.

The Lucknow SuperGiants is now left with a purse amount of INR 58 Crore to bid for the remaining players in their squad.