“Don’t think I’ll ever do it unless…”: Moeen Ali exclaims he’s open to Mankading only under one specific condition

Moeen Ali exclaims he’s open to Mankading only under one condition, as debates and discussions on the issue continue unabated.

Ever since India allrounder Deepti Sharma ‘Mankaded‘ or effected a run out at the non-striker’s end to dismiss England’s Charlotte Dean and their hopes to avoid a home series clean sweep, fans, experts, former and current cricketers have opined on the ‘for and against’ the genuineness of the dismissal, despite it being well-within the laws of the game.

While some agree with the law, the same lot strangely, also have a problem with it being used to determine a match outcome. While the others bring in the ‘spirit of the game’ to the fold, the others go as far as terming the act itself as ‘cheating’, which involves no skill on the bowler’s part.

Dean is already out of her crease while Deepti still has to bring her right arm over. Unless Dean ‘expected’ Deepti to bowl underarm, there was still plenty more action left before the delivery was completed. pic.twitter.com/W8qRIkGHwh — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) September 26, 2022

England’s interim skipper Moeen Ali, who is set to lead his side in today’s fifth T20I versus Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, also came up with his opinions on the law ahead of the match eve.

Moeen Ali exclaims he’s open to Mankading only under one condition

With a number of serious debates on the issue having already taken place, Moeen Ali has now exclaimed that he would only consider ‘Mankading’ a batter in case he is very angry on that particular player.

Stating this form of dismissal as ‘not his thing’, Ali further added that despite players having the right to do it with the law’s backing, he hopes it doesn’t become a routine thing.

“No it’s not my thing,” said Moeen. “I don’t think I’ll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone.

“It’s the laws and there’s nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn’t become a common thing, or something that’s regularly done. You’re not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there’s a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals. This is just waiting for the guy and taking the bails off. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it’s not my thing to do.”

The 35-year-old further goes on to suggest that the umpires can hand out warning(s) in case the non-striker is found dangling outside the crease before the bowler’s release point.

However, he perhaps did not find it necessary to speak/demonstrate on how easy it is for the non-striker to just stay inside the crease before the bowler performs his basic act!