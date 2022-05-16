1st ball wicket in IPL debut: List of bowlers who picked a wicket on first ball of IPL career

1st ball wicket in IPL debut: Matheesha Pathirana became the 9th bowler in the history of IPL to take a wicket on the first ball of IPL debut.

Making an IPL debut is a dream for many bowlers around, but taking a wicket on the first ball of the debut is the cherry on the cake. The same happened with Chennai’s Matheesha Pathirana when he took the wicket of Shubhman Gill on his very first IPL ball.

Matheesha Pathirana came in as a replacement of Adam Milne in the Chennai Super Kings. Matheesha Pathirana is a young Sri Lankan bowler, who has represented Sri Lanka in two U-19 World Cups (2020 and 2022). The slinging action of Matheesha Pathirana is very close to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.

In the game against Gujarat Titans, Matheesha Pathirana bowled the 8th over of the Gujarat Titans’ innings. Pathirana bowled a brilliant pacey fuller delivery, Shubhman Gill completely missed it, and he was plumb LBW. He was completely late on the shot, and Pathirana got his man.

Ishant Sharma was the first bowler to take a wicket on the very first ball of his IPL debut. In the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ishant took the wicket of Rahul Dravid in IPL 2008. Wilkin Mota also did the same in IPL 2008, where the took the wicket of Suresh Raina.

In 2009, Shane Harwood, Amit Singh and Charl Langelveldt took the wickets on their first ball of the debut match. Ali Murtaza in IPL 2010 took the wicket of Naman Ojha.

In IPL 2019, West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph took the wicket of David Warner on his very first IPL ball. In that game, he also took the best bowling figures in the history of the Indian Premier League.