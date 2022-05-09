2022 IPL Most 200 runs team list: Most 200 runs in IPL team name 2022

2022 IPL Most 200 runs team list: The 15th season of the IPL has been dominated equally by batters and the bowlers so far.

With the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) having completed 55 league matches (out of 70 in total), the tournament is nearing its business end, with the league phase ending on May 22.

The matches so far have not generally been skewed in favour of the batters, as has been the case in majority of them overall in this format. A lot of it perhaps has to do with the fact that the encounters are taking place in mere four venues; meaning that they are being played on the used pitches, which are slowing down each day as more and more matches are tiring them up.

With the groundsmen making sure to leave a nice covering of grass across the various pitches at these venues in order for the ball to carry through a bit quicker, scores in the vicinity of 160-180 have generally been scored by the teams in the season so far.

2022 IPL Most 200 runs team list

Across the 55 complete matches in the season so far, the ten teams, collectively, have managed to cross the 200-run mark only 14 times.

While ten of these scores in excess of 200 runs have come while batting first, four have been scored while chasing.

Overall, despite on the verge of being eliminated from the race to the playoffs, it the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have surpassed totals in excess of 200 runs the most number of times in the league so far.

On the other hand, the present table-toppers in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have managed to surpass the 200-run mark only once, with the second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) having not posted a single score above 200 as yet.

Most 200 runs in IPL team name 2022

Chennai Super Kings – 4

Delhi Capitals – 3

Rajasthan Royals – 3

Lucknow Super Giants – 1

Kolkata Knight Riders – 1

Punjab Kings – 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 0

Gujarat Titans – 0

Mumbai Indians – 0.