CSK chances to playoffs 2022: Is there any chance for CSK to qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

CSK chances to playoffs 2022: Chennai Super Kings have won their fourth Indian Premier League 2022 league match.

During the 55th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in a convincing manner.

While a 209-run chase was never going to be a simple task for DC, they were still expected to play much better than scoring 117/10 in 17.4 overs. 72/2 in 7.2 overs, Capitals were extremely poor in losing their remaining eight wickets for just 45 runs.

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has rarely completed his four-over quota this season, not only bowled four overs but also emerged as the pick of their bowlers. Ali, who gave away just 13 runs, dismissed the likes of Mitchell Marsh (25), Rishabh Pant (21) and Ripal Patel (6).

Apart from Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo and Simarjeet Singh picked a couple of wickets apiece at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

CSK chances to playoffs 2022

It is after a long time in this season that Super Kings have moved above the ninth position on the points table. Having won their fourth match of the season, CSK now have eight points in front of their name.

Yet to play three more league matches, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (21*) and his men will have to win each one of them to stand a miraculous chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

At best, Chennai can end the league phase with 14 points. Having said that, even doing the same won’t guarantee them a playoff spot as their NRR (Net Run Rate) will also come into play now.

The last time when 10 teams had participated in an IPL season was in 2011. Readers must note that teams had qualified for the playoffs with 18 and 16 points under their belt back in the day.