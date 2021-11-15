“335 days”: Jimmy Neesham begins countdown for T20 World Cup 2022 after New Zealand lose another World Cup final

Jimmy Neesham begins countdown: The all-rounder from New Zealand was part of yet another World Cup final loss last night.

An 8-wicket Australian victory in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai last night has registered another World Cup final loss for New Zealand.

Having played in three out of the last four white-ball World Cup finals, New Zealand have somehow managed to end up on the losing side on each occasion. In addition to their loss in the T20 World Cup yesterday, the Black Caps had lost to Australia and England in the finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 respectively.

Jimmy Neesham begins countdown for T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, who has played crucial roles in their last two World Cups, is a part of the common group of players who have returned without the trophy twice in a row now.

Neesham, who scored 13* (7) and conceded 15 runs in his only over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last night, scored a total of 86 runs at a strike rate of 175.51 in the tournament which included a match-winning innings against England in the semi-final. With the ball in hand, Neesham picked three wickets in the tournament at an economy and strike rate of 7.36 and 22 respectively.

Quite active on social media platform Twitter, a dejected Neesham once again took to social media platform Twitter to write the number of days remaining for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Scheduled to be played in Australia between October 16 – November 13 next year, it will be the second time when another edition of the T20 World Cup will be played with less than a year’s time in between.

335 days. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 14, 2021

In addition to being dejected, Neesham was “hurt” after the 2019 loss due to the unusual manner in which England had won. In the aftermath of the insane final match at Lord’s, Neesham had uploaded a series of painful tweets urging kids to not take up sport as a profession.