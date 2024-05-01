Andretti Gets Political as American Politician Could Get Involved in F1 Entry

Andretti, facing a hard time from Formula One Management in their bid to enter the F1 grid, resorted to taking the help of American politicians as reported earlier this week. Big names could now get involved in the American team’s venture, as American politician John James hinted.

James, who is a representative for Michigan’s 10th congressional district, met with Mario Andretti at the US Congress. On X, the 42-year-old wrote,

“Great to have a NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula One LEGEND in my office today. We discussed the importance of supporting American autos and companies in racing throughout the globe.”

In the end, James added that there would be more news to come on Andretti’s meeting with him. While it could be a general discussion about American racing, NBC’s Jake Sherman revealed that the former F1 World Champion went to Capitol Hill to discuss with lawmakers about his bid to join F1.

With Liberty Media (F1’s owners) being American, having high-ranking politicians backing Andretti could boost their chances of making it to F1 tenfold. Despite FOM’s rejection of its entry earlier this year, the American outfit remains committed to its goals of reaching F1.

Andretti’s fight to join F1 continues

Andretti wants to show F1 and the existing 10 teams that they are committed to building a long-term project that will add value to the sport. They opened up a factory with world-class facilities in Silverstone, close to Aston Martin’s existing base.

F1 rejecting the team’s bid to enter the sport was something Mario Andretti felt was unethical, and for that, the 84-year-old is ready to go to war. F1 teams showed concern over Andretti (and their partners General Motors) adding value to the sport. Offended by the same, Mario Andretti replied,

“That’s another offensive statement there. We’re the ones that worked it out, and GM said it over and over, ‘Andretti or nothing. There’s an undercurrent there that I don’t understand, quite honestly, but if they want blood, well, I’m ready.”

Andretti keeps fighting for his cause and at the 2024 Miami GP, he will hold another round of talks with the decision makers. The former Ferrari driver revealed how he only had one open conversation with the officials so far and remains sure that with more meetings, he will be able to convince them that their presence will benefit F1 as a whole.