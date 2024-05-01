“I Feel Pretty Much Unguardable”: LeBron James Breaks Down the Evolution of His Game Through the years

LeBron James came into the NBA in 2003 as ready and complete as a basketball player as one could possibly be. But still, in his career, King James has undergone significant transformation each season, improving his craft through rigorous training. During the recent episode of his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick, James delved into the evolution of his game over his 21-season NBA career.

In today’s era, advanced analytics help teams and players determine the best and most efficient shots they should take during a game. Coaches can advise players not to take certain shots based on pure data and analysis coming from deconstructing the plays in games. However, LeBron James has been spared from such feedback in his career, given his efficiency as a player.

“I’ve always been a very efficient basketball player,” James said. “I’m not a guy to go out there and cast a bunch of shots…I’ve always tried to figure out where I could [use] that possession to get the best shot and sometimes, you may have to force one into the shot clock or you may feel like you had a good rhythm, you may force one.”

LeBron admitted that he isn’t much of a pull-up jump shooter anymore, although he has taken such shots in bulk early on in his career. However, in the following years, James evolved more as a post player, and has now expanded his game from beyond the arc as well. On that note, LBJ added,

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been more in the post, mid-range as far as the Karl Malone area on the block. And now, I’ve expanded my game to the three point line over the last few years where I feel like, I’m pretty much unguardable.”

LeBron is not wrong in his claims about his game’s evolution. Even though the Nuggets edged out the Lakers in five games in the recently concluded first-round series, Denver’s defenders couldn’t contain the four-time NBA Champion’s scoring. The lack of production of the Lakers’ role players made the difference, but LeBron was still pretty dominant in the series, especially with his scoring. That has been the case throughout the 2023-24 season.

LeBron James’ stats through his 21-seasons in the NBA

LeBron James continues to defy age with his stellar performances in the NBA. Even at the age of 39, the King has been showcasing remarkable efficiency and productivity that only a few players in the league’s history have ever achieved.

According to Basketball Reference, James shot 43.8% from the floor and 29% from the three-point line in his rookie season in the NBA. In the recently concluded 2023-24 season, the veteran forward has shot 59.2% from the floor and 41% from three. So we can see how LeBron has substantially increased his efficiency as he has progressed in his career.

His increased efficiency has also allowed him to retain a decent production way past his prime years. We should also take into account here James’ high basketball IQ, which allows him to make the right play and choose the best shots.