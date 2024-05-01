Mom Randi Reacts in 4 Words as WWE Giant Braun Strowman Confronts Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs Teammates Assist

There is a long history of several NFL players making WWE appearances, from Pat McAfee and Jason Kelce to Rob Gronkowski. More recently, however, it was Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who made a surprising appearance on WWE Raw, showing support for Logan Paul and his teammates. The situation then took a tense turn when the two-time MVP found himself in an altercation with one of the scariest pro wrestlers, Braun Strowman, which could have turned sideways very quickly.

Advertisement

The star QB went on to have a staring contest with Strowman and almost got into fisticuffs. There were some inaudible exchanges of words as well, and it didn’t take long for clips of the incident to go viral. When they did, Mama Mahomes took to X (Twitter) to have a cryptic reaction to the incident.

“Well well well.. hmmm,” Randi wrote.

Randi Mahomes had just four words in reply to the brief altercation that could land her son in a world of hurt. It’s also worth mentioning that there was an interesting backstory to the altercation that almost took place.

When Logan Paul was squaring off against Jey Uso, the former called an assist from the Chiefs QB. He greeted Mahomes ringside and took the NFL star’s 3 Super Bowl rings. Using those rings as a makeshift knuckle, he went into the ring to beat up Uso. Out of nowhere, Strowman then walked into the ring to provide Uso with some much-needed backup.

After the whole altercation, Strowman looked for the Chiefs’ QB as a target, presumably for giving his rings as a weapon. However, before Strowman could administer any beatings on Mahomes, his usual protectors came to the rescue.

Patrick Mahomes Came With Protection

On the gridiron, Mahomes has some excellent protection from his offensive linesmen. And it seems like they’ve got his back, even in a WWE arena. When Strowman approached Mahomes in a threatening manner, he quickly stopped after seeing who Mahomes had in tow—two offensive linemen, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith—were up and ready to protect their QB.

The linemen weren’t going to let anything happen to their QB, and ultimately, it looked like Strowman decided to live to fight another day. Safe to say, Creed and Smith were charged to keep Strowman at bay if he tried anything, even sporting WWE belts, to reinforce their authority.

All in all, the whole incident was an entertaining ordeal that showcased a display of the Chiefs’ brotherhood and their attitude towards each other. Now, fans will be eager to see more appearances by NFL stars in the WWE arena.