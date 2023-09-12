9 Days After Losing All 10 Wickets Against Fast Bowlers, India Lose All Batters To Spinners For The First Time In ODIs

During the ongoing 10th match of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lankan spinners were all over the Indian batters like a rash, scalping each of their 10 wickets for a mere 213 in 49.1 overs. Interestingly, just nine days ago against Pakistan, India had lost all their batters to fast bowlers as life appears to have come full circle for them.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first just a day after registering a thumping Super Four victory against Pakistan, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (53) decided to bat first yet again to put together a brisk 80-run opening partnership alongside Shubman Gill (19). However, it turned out to be more than just challenging to wriggle out of the spin web the hosts’ spinners kept weaving right till the end of the innings from there on.

India Lose All Batters To Spinners For The First Time In ODIs

As a result, India registered an unwanted record under their name as each of their batters was sent back to the pavilion by a spinner for the first time in ODI history. The only other time Sri Lankan spinners had scalped each of the opposition wickets in an ODI innings was back in 2001 against Zimbabwe at the same ground.

Advertisement

In what is the first such instance for the ‘Men in Blue’, it has happened for a total of 10 times in ODIs. Readers must note that India had lost nine wickets to the Sri Lankan spinners in the second ODI in Colombo itself 26 years ago.

As for the ongoing match, while left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5/40) returned with career-best best ODI figures, Charith Asalanka (4/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/41) dismissed the remaining five Indian batters.

India Had Lost All 10 Wickets Against Pakistani Fast Bowlers

During the third match of the tournament earlier this month, Pakistani fast-bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/35), Haris Rauf (3/58) and Naseem Shah (3/36) had joined hands to bundle out India for 266 in 48.1 overs in Pallekele.

Interestingly, it was only the second time when Pakistani pacers had taken all the 10 wickets against India in an ODI. The first time they had achieved the feat was during Champions Trophy 2004 in Birmingham. Moreover, it is the first time when all the opposition’s wickets have been picked by pacers in an ODI Asia Cup match.

During the second match of Asia Cup 2022, which was played as a T20I in Dubai, Indian fast bowlers namely Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), Hardik Pandya (3/25), Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) had dismissed all the Pakistan batters.