“One Hander”: Fan grabs stunning catch at Riverway Stadium stands in 3rd Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI

A fan scalped a stunning one-handed catch in the stands in the 3rd Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI at Riverway Stadium.

Australia won the ODI series against Zimbabwe, but Zimbabwe won everyone’s heart by beating Australia in the 3rd ODI match. This is Zimbabwe’s first-ever ODI win over Australia down under. They are getting applause from all over the world for their brilliant performances with both bat and the ball.

The last few months have been great for Zimbabwe cricket, they first qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia and then they defeated Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is at home. They lost the home series against India, but they did give them a tough fight in the 3rd ODI.

In the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia, Zimbabwe opted to bowl, and the bowlers of the side did an incredible job. Zimbabwe bowled out Australia for just 141 runs, courtesy of a fifer from Ryan Burl. Warner managed to score 94 runs, but the rest of the batters failed.

Zimbabwe won the match by three wickets to spare at the end. The chase was not comfortable for the visitors, but they managed to pull off a win in the end.

Fan grabs stunning catch in 3rd Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI

During the 3rd ODI match, a spectator grabbed an excellent catch in the stands. Adam Zampa was bowling the 36th over of the innings, and on the 5th ball of the over, Regis Chakabva smashed him for a six. It was a free-hit delivery, and Zampa bowed in Chakabva’s arc, and he smashed the ball over the deep square leg.

It was a monstrous hit, and a spectator scalped a one-handed stunner on the grass stands. The commentators and the rest of the fans were also elated after the incident.

It is interesting that people get rewarded for taking one-handed catches in New Zealand home T20 matches. IN 2018, a fan won NZ $50,000 for grabbing a one-handed in the T20I match between New Zealand and Australia.