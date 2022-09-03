Cricket

“One Hander”: Fan grabs stunning catch at Riverway Stadium stands in 3rd Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI

A fan scalped a stunning one-handed catch in the stands in the 3rd ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe.
Rishikesh Sharma

