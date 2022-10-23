“Aap log rona band kijiye”: Virender Sehwag has advice for Pakistan after losing to India in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match

Virender Sehwag has a bit of advice for Pakistani fans after India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India registered an emphatic victory over Pakistan by 4 wickets to start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage with a bang. This win will certainly boost the morale of the entire Indian team for the rest of the tournament.

The start of the Indian team was perfect, where they won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh bowled a memorable spell of pace bowling, where the took the wickets of both Pakistani openers. It has been seen that the Pakistan side crumbles after the dismissals of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, but Shan Masood and Iftekhar Ahmed stabilized the innings.

India got the target of 160 runs, but the top-order of the side failed yet again. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled a nice opening spell, and India lost their four wickets for just 31 runs, but King Kohli was in his zone at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It looked like India will definitely lose the match, but Virat Kohli changed the course of the match in the last eight balls of the match. The last over of Mohammad Nawaz was full of twists and turns, but India emerged victorious in the end. Kohli won the Man of the Match trophy for his 53-ball 82 runs knock.

Virender Sehwag has advice for Pakistan after losing to India

Virender Sehwag is famous for his funny tweets, and after India’s win against Pakistan, he got another opportunity to troll our neighbours. He posted a meme of Narendra Modi which read “Aap log rona band kijiye“, which translates to “Stop Crying”, and in the tweet, he said that it is his request to the neighbours i.e Pakistan.

“Request to neighbours :),” Virender Sehwag added.

Pakistan have just defeated India once in the history of the cricket World Cup. The last year’s T20 World Cup victory in Dubai was their only win against India in the World Cup. In Melbourne, Pakistan had a great chance to beat India, but the match just turned in the last eight balls.

The captaincy mistake of Babar Azam to leave spinner Mohammad Nawaz for the last over also played a part. Nawaz bowled a no-ball, and that delivery turned the course of the match. There was a lot of controversy regarding that ball as well.