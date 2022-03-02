Bio bubble fatigue means: What is bio bubble in IPL?

Bio bubble fatigue means: After the Covid pandemic, bio bubbles have been a norm in most of the countries around the world.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. IPL 2022 is set to start in late March, whereas it will go until late June.

All the teams have made their official squads after two grueling days of IPL auction. However, after the auction, all the eyes are on the mega cricketing event now. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest buy of the auction, whereas Deepak Chahar also fetched a hefty sum.

The bio-bubbles have been a norm around the world after the Covid pandemic. In the bio-bubbles, the players are not allowed to go outside the restricted area, whereas they can’t even meet someone from outside. All the players need to quarantine for a limited period before entering the bubble.

In the IPL 2021, the bubble got burst, and the tournament was postponed midway. The BCCI has been able to host the tournament successfully in UAE for the last two seasons. This season, the tournament will be played in India, and there will be a strict bio-bubble to ensure there are no further cases.

England batsman Jason Roy has pulled out of IPL citing the challenge of staying in the tournament bubble for an extended period #IPL — Rasheed shakoor (@rasheedshakoor) February 28, 2022

In the BBL, the bio-bubble was breached, and there were a record number of cases. BCCI will take all the necessary measures in IPL 2022, as there is no slot to postpone the tournament. A green channel will be made before every game so that the players don’t face any traffic issues.

However, living in bio-bubbles has been taken a toll on the players. Players like Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and AJ Tye left the tournament mid-way last season. Even this year, Jason Roy has announced that he will not play in the IPL due to bio-bubble fatigue. Roy was bought by Gujarat Titans for a sum of INR 2 Crore in the auction.