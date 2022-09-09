Aaron Finch retirement: Is Aaron Finch retiring from ODI cricket?

Aaron Finch retirement: Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch is set to announce his retirement from the ODI format.

Australia thrashed New Zealand by 113 runs in the 2nd ODI match to seal the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. The performance of the Australian team was great, but their captain Aaron Finch yet again failed to impress. Finch failed to score a single run and got out on Matt Henry’s ball.

The form of Finch has not been great in the ODI format, and he is struggling to score runs. He already has five ducks under his name in ODI cricket this year. 0, 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 are Finch’s scores in the last 7 ODI innings, and it is clear that he is struggling to find his feat in the format.

Aaron Finch retirement

According to the latest reports, Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch is set to announce his retirement from ODI cricket on 10 September 2022. Finch has been going through a very rough spell in the ODIs, and he wants to concentrate on the T20 format of the game.

Finch became the captain of the Australian white-ball squads after the Sandpaper gate. He led Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Australia won the last year’s T20 World Cup in Finch’s captaincy only, and he would want to retain the cup this year in home conditions.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke also said that Finch can be dropped from the ODI format due to his poor form, but he should start in the T20Is. There have been calls about dropping Finch from the T20I team as well, but Clarke said that it will not be a good decision.

Aaron Finch becomes the first Australian to record five ducks in ODI cricket in a calendar year.#AUSvNZ — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) September 8, 2022

Finch has represented Australia in 145 ODIs, where he has scored 5401 runs at 39.14, courtesy of 30 half-centuries and 17 centuries. The overall numbers of Finch are great, but his recent form has been very poor.

Aaron Finch is set to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 despite all the speculation. It will be interesting to see the new ODI captain of the Australian cricket team.