“I think that could cause more chaos”: Michael Clarke shuts critics for asking Aaron Finch to be dropped from ICC T20 World Cup

Australian captain Aaron Finch is struggling to find his form, but Michael Clarke believes that the captain should not be drooped.

The defending champions Australia have named their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Tim David has been included in the team for the very first time, and the rest of the squad is quite similar to that of last year when the team win the trophy.

However, the form of their captain Aaron Finch has been a concern for the side. Australia won the last World Cup under Finch’s captaincy, but the batting form of Finch is a very big worry for the hosts. 0, 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 are Finch’s scores in the last 7 ODI innings.

Finch came in as a replacement for Alex Hales in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2022, but he was a big flop there as well. Due to his form, a lot of calls are being made to drop the Australian captain, but Michael Clarke has come in his support.

Michael Clarke defends Aaron Finch’s spot in ICC T20 World Cup

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has said that it will be a tough call to change the captain ahead of the mega event. He believes Aaron Finch must get a chance to defend the T20 World Cup with Australia, and he should put up a solid total in the series against India.

“It’s a tough time to change your captain a month out before the World Cup,” Clarke said on the big sports breakfast as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Aaron Finch becomes the first Australian to record five ducks in ODI cricket in a calendar year.#AUSvNZ — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) September 8, 2022

Clarke agreed that Finch needs runs, and there is no doubt about it. He said that selectors are not intersecting the form of ODI and T20I. So, even if Finch is not performing well in the ODI format, he will be a sure starter in the T20 format. Clarke believes that dropping Finch will create a lot more chaos.

“He needs runs, there is no doubt about it… you can’t drop Finchy out of the World Cup squad now. I’m assuming they’re looking at the one-day cricket different to the Twenty-20, so even if he makes no runs in this last one-day, that might be the end of his one-day career but I think they’ll certainly still start with him in the Twenty-20 World Cup,” Michael Clarke added.

“It’s a massive call to drop your captain a month out from a World Cup. I think that could cause more chaos.”