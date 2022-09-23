AB de Villiers net worth in INR: Will ABD play IPL 2023?

AB de Villiers net worth in INR: Former South African batter has hinted that he may return to IPL 2023 for the RCB.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has to be one of the most decorated players to ever play the game. The amount of popularity he has in India is second to none due to his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

AB de Villiers played his last international match in 2018, and then he announced his international retirement. He also announced his retirement from all forms of cricket as well earlier. In international cricket, he has scored 8765 test runs at 50.66 and 9577 ODI runs at 53.50. AB also has 1672 T20I runs under his belt.

AB has scored 4491 IPL runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL. Although, he failed to win an IPL title.

AB de Villiers net worth in INR

AB de Villiers has retired from cricket, but his net worth has certainly increased every year. According to the CA Knowledge website, the net worth of AB in 2022 is around INR 199 crores. Apart from international cricket, he was one of the highest earners of the IPL playing for RCB.

It is said that de Villiers also owns some real estate businesses back in South Africa, and he owns the land of around 20 crores INR in Durban. He has done endorsements of brands like Puma, MRF, Audi, etc. Apart from the IPL, AB also played in Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, etc.

Will ABD play IPL 2023?

Earlier this year Virat Kohli said to Danish Sait that AB de Villiers will be around the RCB squad next year. Later, AB de Villiers also confirmed that he will definitely be around the RCB side next year. Although, it is not clear whether he will return as a player or as a part of the support staff.

“I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven’t decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there,” de Villiers told VUSport in May 2022.