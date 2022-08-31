“Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab”: Umar Gul’s wife hilariously asks husband and bowling coach of Afghanistan to have soft corner for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan cricket team have bowled brilliantly under the coaching of Umar Gul and they have qualified for the super-4 of Asia Cup 2022.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their 2nd match of the tournament and became the 1st team to qualify for the super-4 stages of the tournament. The team has done brilliantly in both the batting and bowling departments.d

The bowling of the side has been absolutely great in the tournament so far. Afghanistan’s spinners have been their main strengths, but the pacers of the side have also done well in the tournament so far. The duo of Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi have bowled really well in the tournament.

Afghanistan appointed former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul as their bowling coach recently, and his impact on pace bowling is clearly visible.

Umar Gul’s wife banter with Afghanistan bowling coach Umar Gul

Afghanistan bowling coach Umar Gul applauded the performance of the Afghanistan side after the team qualified for the super-4 stages of the tournament. The bowling of the side has done incredibly well under the coaching of Gul, and he said that he is super proud of the team.

However, his wife posted a banter reply to his husband’s post. Afghanistan have qualified for the super-4 stages, and it is almost confirmed that Pakistan will also qualify for the super-4 stages. Gul’s wife requested Gul to have some soft corner for Pakistan when both sides will meet each other in the super-4 stages.

“Another thriller from the boys. Magnificent all-round performances by each of the players with some amazing fielding takes us to the super 4. Super proud of this team. Just a few more games to win inshaAllah,” Umar Gul tweeted.

“Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab 🙈🙈 congratulations,” Umar Gul’s wife replied.

Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab 🙈🙈 congratulations 🎉 https://t.co/VAmlAleWUz — Dr Mariamnaqsh (@MariamNaqsh) August 30, 2022

The banter between both continued after these tweets as well, and it will be interesting to see the match between both sides in the super-4 stages of the tournament.