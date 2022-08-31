Cricket

“Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab”: Umar Gul’s wife hilariously asks husband and bowling coach of Afghanistan to have soft corner for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan cricket team have bowled brilliantly under the coaching of Umar Gul and they have qualified for the super-4 of Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
$400 million Shaquille O'Neal hilariously trolled for his definition of normal life
Next Article
South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022: CSA T20 league new name
Cricket Latest News
South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022: CSA T20 league new name
South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022: CSA T20 league new name

South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022: An auction will be conducted next month…