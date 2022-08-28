Coach of Afghanistan cricket team: Afghanistan cricket bowling coach and support staff list

Coach of Afghanistan cricket team: The SportsRush brings you the coaching staff of the Afghanistan cricket team.

Afghanistan started the Asia Cup 2022 on a brilliant note by defeating Sri Lanka in the opening game of the tournament by 8 wickets in the first match. The bowlers of the side were on fire, and they managed to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 105 runs in the first innings of the match.

The spinners of Afghanistan have been their biggest strength, but the new upcoming set of pacers have also impressed. Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi have certainly impressed with their performances. Farooqi got the IPL contract in 2022, whereas Naveen has played in tournaments like CPL, T20 Blast, etc.

The rise of Afghanistan cricket can be understood by the fact that they are in the group stages of the T20 World Cup in Australia, whereas teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies will have to play the qualifiers.

Former English batter Jonathan Trott is the head coach of the side. Trott was one of the best batters to play for England and his records speak for himself. He has scored 3835 runs in 52 tests at 44.08, courtesy of 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries. Trott took a break from cricket in 2013-14 and retired in 2015.

“I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team.” Jonathan Trott said when he was appointed as the coach of the side.

In May 2022, Afghanistan appointed former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul as their bowling coach. Gul was one of the best white-ball bowlers produced by Pakistan. He has scalped 179 ODI wickets, whereas he also has 163 test and 85 T20I wickets under his name as well.

Former Afghanistan batter Nawroz Mangal is the batting coach, whereas South Africa’s Ryan Maron is the fielding coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.