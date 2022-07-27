Suspended meaning in cricket: Bad light stops play meaning in cricket

Suspended meaning in cricket: The day-4 of the 2nd test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka got suspended because of bad light in Galle.

The Sri Lankan team have asserted their dominance over Pakistan in the 2nd test match at the Galle International Stadium. Pakistan got the target of 508 runs in the 4th innings to win the match and seal the series.

Pakistan were 89-1 in their innings when the bad light stopped the day’s play. The bad light halted the play on day three of the test match as well.

Suspended meaning in cricket

Bad Light, as the name suggests is a situation when the umpires think that the light is not adequate enough to continue playing the game. They use the reading in their light meters and take the decisions accordingly. The initial reading is taken as the parameter, the play cannot be resumed till the time the light gets better than the given reading.

According to rule 3.5.3 of the MCC manual, “If at any time the umpires together agree that the conditions of ground, weather or light are so bad that there is an obvious and foreseeable risk to the safety of any player or umpire so that it would be unreasonable or dangerous for play to take place, then they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to commence or to restart.”

Bad light forces early stumps again! Pakistan need 419 runs.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/HW4gf9MipK — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

The bad light is quite a subjective thing as some players may not find the light bad, whereas some players may, so the decision of the umpires is final in all the conditions, and there is no way to challenge them. Playing in a bad light can be a risky process as the players may get hurt if they can’t spot the ball properly.

The colour of the red ball makes it difficult to spot under the floodlights, that’s why the pink ball is used in the D/N test matches. There is no problem of bad light in ODIs as well.