Suspended meaning in cricket: Bad light stops play meaning in cricket

Suspended meaning in cricket: The day-4 of the 2nd test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka got suspended because of bad light in Galle.
Paddy Upton Biography: South African Paddy Upton will be working with the Indian team for their T20 World Cup preparation.
Paddy Upton biography: Mental Conditioning Coach meaning in Cricket

