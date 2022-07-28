Galle Cricket Ground weather forecast hourly: Weather at Galle International Stadium today Day 5 SL vs PAK Test

Galle Cricket Ground weather forecast hourly: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast for day 5 of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan test.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are up against each other in the 2nd match of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The Sri Lankan side have an upper hand in the match so far, they need to take all the wickets of Pakistan on the last day to win the match.

Pakistan have started their 2nd innings on a brighter note, where Babar Azam has scored a brilliant half-century and he is batting with Mohammad Rizwan to stabilize the innings. The target of 508 runs seems far too stretched, and the Pakistan side will aim for a draw. Pakistan are currently 1-0 ahead in the series, and they can win the series by drawing the game.

Galle Cricket Ground weather forecast hourly

If Sri Lanka wants to win the 2nd test match, they will need support from the weather as well. Rains are quite common in Galle at this part of the year, and the eyes will be on the raingods yet again on day five of the match. The weather forecast shows that there are chances of rain throughout the day’s play.

According to Accuweather, the chances of rain will range from 20% to 58% throughout the day. The rain percentages of the day per hour of day 5 are mentioned below.

12 PM: 22%

1 PM: 25%

2 PM: 25%

3 PM: 31%

4 PM: 54%

5 PM: 58%

6 PM: 49%

It is clear that the chances of not threatening in the first four hours of the match, but it can play a spoilsport in the last couple of hours. So, the Sri Lankan team would want to take the wickets of the Pakistan side as early as possible. The temperature will range from 29-30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going as high as 74%.