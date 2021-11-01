“Absolutely, you need a break”: Jasprit Bumrah highlights bio-bubble fatigue after India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup game

Jasprit Bumrah opened up about the bio-bubble fatigue in the press conference after India’s thumping defeat against New Zealand.

Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India were considered the favourites to lift the trophy. Two games later, India’s semi-final fate is in other teams’ hands. The last two Sundays have been traumatic for the Indian cricket team and their fans. India has not just lost the games, but they have lost with stupendous margins.

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets, whereas the Kiwis registered a thumping eight wickets win. India needed to win against New Zealand in order to keep their fate in their hand, but the story is different now. Batting has clearly been struggling, but the bowlers also haven’t made their case strong.

In the last two games, Indian bowlers have managed to scalp just a couple of wickets. It is worth noting that England’s part-time spinner Liam Livingstone has three wickets in the World Cup. Such has been the case with the Indian bowling unit.

Jasprit Bumrah breaks #India‘s wickets drought in this tournament 🔥 The last player to take a wicket for 🇮🇳 in a T20 World Cup game was Virat Kohli in 2016 😳#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/eEjMXwTVij — CricWick (@CricWick) October 31, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah Press Conference

Jasprit Bumrah answered the press after the defeat against New Zealand, and he does point out the bio-bubble fatigue for the same.

“Absolutely, you need a break,” Bumrah when asked about the short break between IPL and World Cup.

“Sometimes you miss your family after being on the road for 6 months. All of that sometimes plays on the back of your mind. But when you are on the field, you don’t think about all of those things.”

India has been in continuous bio-bubbles since the WTC Final in June. Then they played the test series in England, followed by IPL 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup. However, Bumrah has appreciated BCCI to make them feel comfortable during the period.

“Obviously, staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long time does play a role on the players’ minds. But the BCCI has also tried their best to make us feel comfortable.”

“But this is the reality of the times we are living in, it’s difficult, it’s a pandemic and we are staying in bubbles. We try to adapt but bubble fatigue and mental fatigue also creeps in.”

“It is the way it is, and you can’t control a lot of things over here,” he added.

India will play their official DO or DIE game against Afghanistan on 3 November 2021 at Abu Dhabi.