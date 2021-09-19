Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most IPL runs and picked most wickets in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium IPL records: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 29 IPL matches till date.
First teams to get their matches cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India earlier this year, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume in the second phase from where they’d left.
Set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the match will be the 30th IPL match at this venue. The previous two occasions when the IPL was played in Abu Dhabi was in 2014 and 2020.
Knight Riders, who have won six and lost five out of their 11 matches across seasons, will be keen to build on their winning momentum at this venue. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, doesn’t have the best of records in Abu Dhabi winning just two and losing four out of their six matches over the years.
Devdutt Paddikal, Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan are three players who are among the Top 1o IPL run-scorers in Abu Dhabi and will be in action tomorrow. Having said that, the trio would be looking to score at a better strike rate as compared to their previous record.
With Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj among Top 10 highest wicket-takers at this venue, expect the bowlers to call the shots tomorrow.
Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium IPL records
Most IPL runs at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Batsman
|Matches
|Runs
|Best
|Average
|SR
|100s
|50s
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|11
|413
|79*
|51.63
|165.2
|0
|3
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|6
|279
|78
|55.8
|130.37
|0
|3
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|7
|264
|80
|37.71
|132
|0
|2
|4
|Ajinkya Rahane
|7
|229
|72
|38.17
|118.65
|0
|3
|5
|Devdutt Paddikal
|5
|213
|74
|42.6
|138.31
|0
|3
|6
|Quinton de Kock
|8
|212
|78*
|30.29
|145.21
|0
|2
|7
|Shubman Gill
|8
|212
|70*
|30.29
|102.91
|0
|2
|8
|Eoin Morgan
|8
|209
|42*
|34.83
|118.08
|0
|0
|9
|Manish Pandey
|8
|196
|64
|24.5
|123.27
|0
|2
|10
|Ambati Rayudu
|5
|192
|71
|48
|117.07
|0
|1
Most IPL wickets at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|3w+
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|192
|213
|13
|16.38
|6.66
|14.77
|2
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|5
|120
|141
|12
|11.75
|7.05
|10
|1
|3
|Sunil Narine
|8
|192
|221
|11
|20.09
|6.91
|17.45
|2
|4
|Rahul Chahar
|8
|180
|236
|9
|26.22
|7.87
|20
|0
|5
|Varun Chakravarthy
|7
|168
|183
|9
|20.33
|6.54
|18.67
|1
|6
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6
|138
|146
|9
|16.22
|6.35
|15.33
|1
|7
|Trent Boult
|8
|188
|269
|9
|29.89
|8.59
|20.89
|0
|8
|James Pattinson
|7
|147
|211
|9
|23.44
|8.61
|16.33
|0
|9
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|85
|93
|8
|11.63
|6.56
|10.63
|1
|10
|Jofra Archer
|5
|120
|129
|7
|18.43
|6.45
|17.14
|0
Most IPL fielding dismissals at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Fielder
|Matches
|Catches
|Stumps
|Run-outs
|Total
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|8
|8
|2
|0
|10
|2
|MS Dhoni
|6
|10
|0
|0
|10
|3
|Faf du Plessis
|6
|7
|0
|0
|7
|4
|AB de Villiers
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|Suryakumar Yadav
|11
|5
|0
|1
|6
|6
|Axar Patel
|7
|5
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Steven Smith
|7
|4
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Kieron Pollard
|9
|5
|0
|0
|5
|9
|Ajinkya Rahane
|7
|3
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Shubman Gill
|8
|5
|0
|0
|5