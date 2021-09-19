Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most IPL runs and picked most wickets in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium IPL records: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 29 IPL matches till date.

First teams to get their matches cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India earlier this year, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume in the second phase from where they’d left.

Set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the match will be the 30th IPL match at this venue. The previous two occasions when the IPL was played in Abu Dhabi was in 2014 and 2020.

Knight Riders, who have won six and lost five out of their 11 matches across seasons, will be keen to build on their winning momentum at this venue. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, doesn’t have the best of records in Abu Dhabi winning just two and losing four out of their six matches over the years.

Devdutt Paddikal, Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan are three players who are among the Top 1o IPL run-scorers in Abu Dhabi and will be in action tomorrow. Having said that, the trio would be looking to score at a better strike rate as compared to their previous record.

ALSO READ: KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head records in IPL history

With Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj among Top 10 highest wicket-takers at this venue, expect the bowlers to call the shots tomorrow.

Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium IPL records

Most IPL runs at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium

S. No. Batsman Matches Runs Best Average SR 100s 50s 1 Suryakumar Yadav 11 413 79* 51.63 165.2 0 3 2 Shikhar Dhawan 6 279 78 55.8 130.37 0 3 3 Rohit Sharma 7 264 80 37.71 132 0 2 4 Ajinkya Rahane 7 229 72 38.17 118.65 0 3 5 Devdutt Paddikal 5 213 74 42.6 138.31 0 3 6 Quinton de Kock 8 212 78* 30.29 145.21 0 2 7 Shubman Gill 8 212 70* 30.29 102.91 0 2 8 Eoin Morgan 8 209 42* 34.83 118.08 0 0 9 Manish Pandey 8 196 64 24.5 123.27 0 2 10 Ambati Rayudu 5 192 71 48 117.07 0 1

Most IPL wickets at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium

S. No. Bowlers Matches Balls Runs Wickets Average Economy SR 3w+ 1 Jasprit Bumrah 8 192 213 13 16.38 6.66 14.77 2 2 Kagiso Rabada 5 120 141 12 11.75 7.05 10 1 3 Sunil Narine 8 192 221 11 20.09 6.91 17.45 2 4 Rahul Chahar 8 180 236 9 26.22 7.87 20 0 5 Varun Chakravarthy 7 168 183 9 20.33 6.54 18.67 1 6 Yuzvendra Chahal 6 138 146 9 16.22 6.35 15.33 1 7 Trent Boult 8 188 269 9 29.89 8.59 20.89 0 8 James Pattinson 7 147 211 9 23.44 8.61 16.33 0 9 Mohammed Siraj 4 85 93 8 11.63 6.56 10.63 1 10 Jofra Archer 5 120 129 7 18.43 6.45 17.14 0

Most IPL fielding dismissals at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium