KKR vs RCB Head to Head list in IPL history | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 31

KKR vs RCB Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 31st match of IPL 2021.

The 31st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. KKR vs RCB clash was the first match to be cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India earlier this year.

Given their most recent record (four losses in five outings) against Virat Kohli’s men, Eoin Morgan’s men will have to put on display a much-improved performance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

While Royal Challengers are way ahead of Knight Riders on the points table, a four-month gap has taken the advantage of current form from both the teams. A substantial challenge in front of Bangalore is the fact that they have had to make five changes to their squad and the same might affect their combination especially in the first two matches or so of the second phase.

KKR vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by KKR: 15

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matched played in India: 23 (KKR 14, RCB 9)

Matches played outside India: 5 (KKR 1, RCB 4)

KKR average score against RCB: 158

RCB average score against KKR: 152

Most runs for KKR: 339 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for RCB: 730 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for KKR: 16 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Andre Russell)

Most catches for RCB: 15 (Virat Kohli)

The last time when Knight Riders and Royal Challengers had locked horns against each other was exactly five months ago in Chennai. After winning the toss and electing to bat, RCB had posted a mammoth 204/4 in 20 overs on the back of individual half-centuries by Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers (76*).

With the likes of Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal among the wickets, they had played a vital role in securing a 34-run victory.