Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad: Kolkata Knight Riders player list for ILT20 League 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad: The SportsRush brings you the complete list of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2023 squad.

The ILT20 League 2023 is set to start in January 2023, and it will be a six-team tournament. Out of the six teams, three have been owned by the IPL owners.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who also own Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL have invested in the Abu Dhabi Franchise of the league, whose name will be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. A squad will be comprised of 18 players in the tournament, out of which 4 will be local UAE players and 14 players will be overseas.

It is mandatory to have two players from the associate nations and nine overseas players will be allowed in the playing eleven of the teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have announced the list of their 14 overseas players for the upcoming IlT20 League. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine have been the icon players of the KKR franchise, and they have been retained in the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad as well.

Apart from the West Indian duo, the addition of Jonny Bairstow is also a big plus for the side, and Irish opener Paul Stirling has also joined the list of star names. The experience of Colin Ingram, Ravi Rampaul and Seekuga Prasanna will also be vital for the team. Club CEO Venky Mysore has expressed his delight on the squad announcement.

“Firstly it’s great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20,” CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying in an official release.

“It’s also terrific that we have our mainstays – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family.”

“The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to very competitive games and a lot of entertainment”.

Andre Russell and the Knight Riders crest on the jersey, the best love story ever 💜@Russell12A#ADKR #KnightRiders #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/GRPcU4cZRg — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (@ADKRiders) August 16, 2022

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad: Sunil Narine (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies), Andre Russell (Jamaica/West Indies), Jonny Bairstow (England), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Akeal Hosein (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Ravi Rampaul (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies), Raymon Reifer (Barbados/West Indies), Kennar Lewis (Jamaica/West Indies), Ali Khan (United States of America), Brandon Glover (The Netherlands).