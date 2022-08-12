Mumbai Indians team 2023: Mumbai Indians player list in UAE T20 League 2023

Mumbai Indians team 2023: The SportsRush brings you the players signed by Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates in UAE T20 League.

The IlT20 League in UAE is set to start in January 2023, and it is set to be a grand tournament. A total of six teams will be participating, where three of them have owned by the IPL owners.

Mumbai Indians have also bought a franchise in the competition named the MI Emirates. Ahead of the tournament, the franchise have announced its 14 signings for the tournament.

Mumbai Indians team 2023

MI Emirates have roped in four players from West Indies, where they have also got their familiar figure, Kieron Pollard. Pollard has been playing for the Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut and has been an integral part of the squad. Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Fletcher are the other three players from the West Indies.

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult has also reunited with the franchise in the ILT20 League. Boult recently moved out of New Zealand’s central contract to focus on the domestic leagues, and this will be his first major assignment after his big decision.

Samit Patel, Will Smeed and Jordan Thompson are the 3 English players in the MI Emirates team. Smeed recently became the first player in the history of the Hundred cricket to score a century. Samit Patel is a veteran English all-rounder who has proved his mettle with both bat and the ball, whereas Jordan Thompson has also impressed in the last few seasons.

MI Emirates get Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran & Trent Boult on board for UAE T20 league. “Striking a balance between experience & investing in young players is the key,” says Akash Ambani. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) August 12, 2022

Veteran South African spinner Imran Tahir will also be a part of the MI Emirates along with Afghanistan’s chinaman bowler Zahir Khan. There is a dutch connection as well in Bas de Leede.

MI Emirates Squad: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Samit Patel (England), Will Smeed (England), Jordan Thompson (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland), Bas de Leede (Netherlands).