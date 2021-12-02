Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes consecutive record breaking half centuries to set Twitter ablaze

Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes yet another half-century after a record-breaking fifty just the previous day.

During the 30th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi the Afghanistan and Delhi Bulls’ batter in the tournament- Rahmanullah Gurbaz played yet another scintillating knock against Team Abu Dhabi this time around to set the social media ablaze.

Having smashed the fastest half-century of the ongoing edition of the marquee league on Wednesday against the Chennai Braves off just 14 deliveries, Gurbaz made lives miserable for the Abu Dhabi bowlers tonight, going gaga while reaching the fifty off 18 deliveries.

After being invited to bat by the Abu Dhabi skipper Liam Livingstone, the 20-year-old Afghan sensation was all over their bowlers like a rash right from the get go, smashing 69 off 29 deliveries at a strike rate of 237.93, thereby taking the Delhi Bulls total to 135/5 after the allotted 10 Overs. He hit 5 fours and 6 humongous sixes on his way to the onslaught.

With today’s knock Gurbaz has topped the chart of leading run-scorers, amassing a total of 310 runs across 10 innings so far, at an unbelievable strike rate of 223.02.

He is also placed on the second spot, just behind Liam Livingstone, in the list of highest number of sixes hit in the tournament so far with a total of 28 of them. Livingstone is just one six ahead with 29 after the end of the Delhi Bulls innings.

Twitter reactions on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s second consecutive fifty

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a special talent.He has got wide range of shots.Wonderful watching him bat in full flow #T10League — Prasanna (@prasannalara) December 2, 2021

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is setting T10 leauge on fire

Fifty of 15 balls in previous match

Fifty of 18 balls in today’s match — K I R A N (@Kiran_reddy_k) December 2, 2021

Best innings Rahmanullah Gurbaz

69 runs, 29 balls, 5 fours, 6 sixes pic.twitter.com/9OJLBkMFA4 — Matiullah Darmal (@MatiullahDarmal) December 2, 2021

Gurbaz

Rutherford

Powell

Lewis These players should be there in mega auction and they should also be sold — (@Hari_offcl) December 2, 2021

Whatta freak batsman this Rehman Gurbaz is — Shiv (@packurbackpack) December 2, 2021

IPL gig for gurbaz is inevitable, ome of the new teams should bag him #AbuDhabiT10 — Z (@ossyV2) December 2, 2021

Half-Century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in just 18 balls Well Played.#T10League pic.twitter.com/8Vb13gP0jw — Over Thinker Lawyer♥️ (@Muja_q_Nikala) December 2, 2021

My word Gurbaz is at it again what a signing for @leicsccc — phill ⚽️ (@foxyphill) December 2, 2021

