Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes consecutive record breaking half centuries to set Twitter ablaze

Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes consecutive record breaking half centuries to set Twitter ablaze
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"NBA players have a lot of power, and Bill Russell is a big reason why." Former ESPN analyst Rachel Nichols gave the Celtics legend his flowers for changing the NBA as we see it today
Next Article
"Eli Manning walked by and he farted by my face": When former Giants RB Wayne Gallman got dealt an interesting pre-game wakeup call from his QB
Cricket Latest News
Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes consecutive record breaking half centuries to set Twitter ablaze
Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes consecutive record breaking half centuries to set Twitter ablaze

Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes yet another half-century after a record-breaking fifty…