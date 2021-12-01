Rahmanullah Gurbaz fastest 50 in T10: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes fastest fifty in Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021-22

Rahmanullah Gurbaz fastest 50 in T10: Rahmanullah Gurbaz wrecks havoc as he shashes fastest half-century in Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021-22

During the 28th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi the Afghanistan and Delhi Bulls’ batter in the tournament- Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed the fastest half-century of the season against the Chennai Braves.

Chasing a modest score of 80/4 as per T10 standards posted by The Chennai Braves, Gurbaz was all over the Chennai bowlers like a rash and made a mockery of the total by chasing it down in mere 4.1 Overs with 10 wickets to spare.

Facing a total of just 16 deliveries, the 20-year-old hit 5 Fours and 6 gigantic Sixes on his way through to a personal score of 57. He in fact brought up his half-century in mere 14 deliveries at a mind-boggling strike rate of 356.25 per 100 deliveries.

Gurbaz’s 50 off 14 deliveries is the fastest half-century in Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 season. How he dominated the proceedings and hogged all the limelight is evident from the fact he finished the chase in mere 20 minutes.

His partner in crime at the other end- Chanderpaul Hemraj too beat the Chennai bowlers black and blue as he smashed a total of 24 runs in 9 deliveries with the help of 3 Fours and a Six.

Earlier, courtesy some disciplined bowling by the Delhi Bulls, the Chennai batters never really got going, with only their skipper Angelo Parera (40 off 24 deliveries) showing some grit.

This loss was in fact Chennai Braves’ 9th loss in 10 matches as they finish their campaign on the worst possible note. The Delhi Bulls on the other hand, advance through to the play-offs with 6 wins in 9 matches so far.