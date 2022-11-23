Abu Dhabi T10 Powerplay rules: T10 Powerplay rules 2022

The brand new franchise New York Strikers have won the Toss and elected to field first, in the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 against the Bangla Tigers, at Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium – the lone venue for the tournament, in Abu Dhabi.

For those unaware the ongoing sixth edition of the tournament will comprise of a total of eight teams (against 6 the previous season), with New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army as the two new entrants.

The New York franchise is being led by the West Indian legendary cricketer Kieron Pollard, who recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), to bid adieu to one of the most successful franchise in Mumbai Indians.

The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, are being led by Bangladesh national team skipper Shakib-al-Hasan, whose side boasts of powerful hitters in Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, and Ben Cutting in the batting order.

Abu Dhabi T10 Powerplay rules

With each bowler allowed to bowl a maximum of two Overs each, the powerplay Overs are exactly half the number in T20 Cricket.

While a T20 game comprises of Six Overs in the Powerplay, there are three Overs of Powerplay at the start of the innings in a T10 match.

A maximum of two players only are allowed outside the 30-yard circle during the Powerplay phase. Post the three Overs, five players can be posted outside the inner circle.

On the back of scintillating innings off the bat of the two Southpaw batters in Evin Lewis (58 off 22) and Colin Munro (30 off 17), the Bangla Tigers have posted a formidable total of 131-5 in their 10 Overs, in the tournament opener.

Ravi Rampaul (2-0-16-2) and Wahab Riaz (2-0-24-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the New York Strikers during the innings.