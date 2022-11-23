Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 league: How many Indian cricketers are playing T10 League 2022?

Former Indian batter and gun fielder Suresh Raina was dismissed for a Duck, while playing for the Deccan Gladiators in the ongoing second match of the T10 League 2022 against Team Abu Dhabu, at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In a bid to take on the Abu Dhabi leg-spinner Peter Hatzaglou in only his second delivery of the innings, Raina was caught out at the long-on fence.

However, a scintillating innings – 77* off 33 off the bat of his skipper Nicholas Pooran, helped the Gladiators to put on a massive total of 134/6 in their 10 Overs.

As for Raina, who announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket in September this year, decided to make his debut appearance in the T10 league, by confirming his signing with the defending champions of the tournament, earlier this month.

Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Apart from Raina, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Delhi Bulls), allrounder Stuart Binny (New York Strikers), pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (Northern Warriors), and S Sreesanth (Bangla Tigers) will also be seen in action in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Apart from the aforementioned renowned names in Indian Cricket, Nav Pabreja (New York Strikers) and Indian-origin Ayaan Khan (Delhi Bulls) are also part of the league.

While Binny missed out on a place in the Playing XI for the New Strikers in the tournament opener tonight versus Bangla Tigers, right-arm pacer Pabreja was included in the same but leaked as many as 42 runs in his two Overs.

For those unaware, Pabreja has played for the Delhi under-16 side in the past, while Ayaan Khan now plays for the Oman national side, after representing Madhya Pradesh earlier in the domestic circuit.

The likes of Harbhajan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Binny, and Sreesanth recently featured in the inaugural season of the Legends League Cricket as well this September.