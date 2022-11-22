Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 live telecast in India: T10 league 2022 broadcast channel and live streaming

Deccan Gladiators are the defending champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The Abu Dhabi T10 league is back to get underway with its sixth edition, and with a total of eight teams this time around, to face each other in a bid to get their hands on the prestigious title.

Apart from the already existing six franchises from the previous season, two new franchises – New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army (both of them based in the USA), will partake in the popular league this year.

The first match of the new season will be played between the debutant franchise New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers on Wednesday (today), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Later in the evening, the defending champions Deccan Gladiators will lock horns against Team Abu Dhabi.

Five Indian players set to be in action in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Having recently announced his retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket, Suresh Raina will play for the previous year champions Deccan Gladiators in the T10 league this year.

Apart from Raina, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Delhi Bulls), allrounder Stuart Binny (New York Strikers), pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (Northern Warriors), and S Sreesanth (Bangla Tigers) will also be seen in action.

Nicholas Pooran (Deccan Gladiators), Chris Lynn (Team Abu Dhabi), Shakib-al-Hasan (Bangla Tigers), Kieron Pollard (New York Strikers), David Miller (Morrisville Samp Army), Dwayne Bravo (Delhi Bulls), Rovman Powell (Northern Warriors), and Dasun Shanaka (The Chennai Braves) are the captains for their respective franchises this year.

Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 live telecast in India

Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 in India. Hence, one can watch the live broadcast of the entire league on channels – Colors Cineplex (Hindi commentary), Colors Cineplex (English commentary), and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi commentary).

The Deccan Gladiators won the competition comfortably last time around. Will they defend their title or will we have new champions this time! To find out, watch the Abu Dhabi @T10League only on #ColorsCineplex. #DusSabseZabardast #T10onColorsCineplex@Sports18 @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/e1AXofWTRk — Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) November 22, 2022

Sports18 Khel will also live telecast the matches. However, the channel is not available on all DTH platforms as of today.

As far as the live streaming is concerned, Jio Cinema app has made arrangements for the same.

The opening two matches today will take place from 05:30 pm IST (first match) and 07:45 pm IST (second match).