Adelaide Oval average score in ODIs: Adelaide Oval last 5 ODI matches results

Just four days after lifting only their second T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), England will take on Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series, at the Adelaide Oval today.

Despite terming the scheduling of international Cricket as ‘horrible’, Moeen Ali will be part of the 11 players of the squad that won the title last Sunday, with the likes of Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Sam Billings, and James Vince completing their 15-member squad.

As for Australia, who failed to defend their T20 World Cup title by crashing out of the group stage itself, have made sure to feature a full-strength squad as well, before the defending ODI World Cup champions.

Aaron Finch, who retired from the ODI format in September, will be replaced by Southpaw batter Travis Head, and is likely to open the batting alongside David Warner today.

Marnus Labuschagne returns to the ODI set-up, with the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins available of selection as well.

For those unaware, Pat Cummins will lead Australia for the first time since being appointed as the ODI skipper exactly a month ago.

Adelaide Oval average score in ODIs

Across a total of 84 completed ODIs from 1975-2019, the average score at the Adelaide Oval in the ODI format is 233.5.

The highest innings total at this venue is 369 runs, while the lowest stands at 70.

India played against Australia last at this venue on January 15, 2019, which the former had won by 6 wickets by chasing down the total of 298/9 posted by the hosts.

Virat Kohli’s was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’s for his scintillating 104 off 112 deliveries while chasing.

Adelaide Oval last 5 ODI matches results