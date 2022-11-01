Adelaide Oval dimensions: Adelaide Oval boundary length and ground size for international cricket

The Cricketing action at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will move to South Australia’s capital city Adelaide on Wednesday, as the race towards semi-final qualification intensifies.

The Adelaide Oval will host a couple of ‘Super 12 Group 2’ matches tomorrow, with Zimbabwe taking on Netherlands earlier in the day, followed by the India versus Bangladesh encounter to follow next.

Each of the six teams in the aforementioned group have played three ‘Super 12’ matches each, and with none of them having sealed their semi-final berth as yet, the remaining two matches for the top-5 teams in the group are as crucial as ever.

ALSO READ: Defending champions Australia find themselves on the verge of elimination from T20 World Cup 2022

Apart from the two aforementioned matches, the Adelaide Oval will host another couple of ‘Super 12 Group 2’ matches on November 6, and two ‘Super 12 Group 1’ matches prior to them as well, on November 4.

The venue will finally also host the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place on November 10.

Tomorrow the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup returns to Adelaide Oval with two massive matches between Zimbabwe V Netherlands and India V Bangladesh. 🏏 Here is a photo from the 2015 CWC at the Oval to get you excited. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/tBvNr0PHsA 📸 @NikeshRughani pic.twitter.com/Yd4qGivVKD — Adelaide Oval (@TheAdelaideOval) November 1, 2022

Adelaide Oval dimensions

Alike most of the Cricket Grounds in the whole of Australia, the Adelaide Oval in South Australia too, boasts of bigger boundary dimensions.

Akin the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which has the biggest boundary size Down Under, the Adelaide Oval too has a huge straight boundary length to the tune of 80 meters.

Square of the wicket, the boundary dimensions reduce a bit, but still reads 62-63 meters on either side of the wicket.

As for the Cricketing action scheduled to take place at this venue tomorrow, both the matches are highly likely to be affected by rain, and an abandoned contest would be the last thing teams and the fans would want at this stage of the World Cup.