Dixit Bhargav
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Adelaide Oval weather tomorrow: Adelaide weather forecast for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match

An aesthetic snap of Adelaide Oval. Photo Courtesy: Adelaide Oval Twitter

In what has been a ceaseless theme of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, weather gods are highly likely to continue with their knack of bullying all the stakeholders as the proceedings are all in readiness of moving to Adelaide tomorrow. Last of the seven T20 World Cup 2022 venues to host a match, Adelaide doesn’t look like being relieved from incessant rains across the country.

The iconic Adelaide Oval will start its first T20 World Cup journey with a Zimbabwe-Netherlands T20I only to follow it with an India-Bangladesh T20I in the evening of the same day. Readers must note that both the Group 2 matches are in threat of getting affected by inclement weather conditions.

Adelaide Oval weather tomorrow

It was only because of bad weather that the Indian cricket team practiced indoors in Adelaide today. Star Sports Network, broadcaster for the Indian audiences, broadcast some visuals from the city in between the two matches in Brisbane on Tuesday. Although in the presence of sun, rain had still managed to make its presence felt in Adelaide.

According to weather portal AccuWeather, weather for the whole of Wednesday doesn’t appear very conducive for live sport to happen without any interruption. A cool and chilly day in Adelaide is being predicted with a rain probability being in vicinity of 50% throughout the match hours (for both matches).

Although the rain probability will decrease slightly towards the night, there shouldn’t be any surprise whatsoever even if both the matches get affected by rain. Having said that, with the tournament entering its business end now, both the players and fans would be praying against an abandoned match for it has it in it to hamper a team’s qualification scenario.

Hourly weather in Adelaide

02:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

03:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

05:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

06:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

07:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

08:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

09:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

10:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 41%).

11:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

