Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 head to head records: ZIM vs NED head to head in T20 history

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 will be played between Zimbabwe and Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow. Set to face each other only for the fifth time in this format, both these teams will be locking horns with each other three and a half months after their ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier final in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe, who had won that tournament, had successfully defended 132 runs on the back of bundling out the opposition for 95 in the penultimate over. In what is going to be only the second Zimbabwe-Netherlands T20 World Cup match, Zimbabwe had won the first one in Sylhet eight years ago.

As far as the points table is concerned, Zimbabwe are at the fourth position after winning and losing a match each thus far. Only Group 2 team without a victory till now, Netherlands have lost all first their three Super 12 matches.

While Zimbabwe would want to continue their superior record against this opposition to stay alive for semi-final qualification, Netherlands would be having eyes on breaking a losing streak.

A double-header day at the Adelaide Oval will make it the last of the seven venues to host this tournament. Other than a couple of matches on Wednesday, the city will be hosting five more matches in this World Cup.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 4

Matches won by ZIM: 3

Matches won by NED: 1

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (ZIM 1, NED 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (ZIM 1, NED 0)

ZIM average score against ZIM: 145

NED average score against NED: 147

Most runs for ZIM: 98 (Craig Ervine)

Most runs for NED: 98 (Max O’Dowd)

Most wickets for ZIM: 6 (Sikandar Raza)

Most wickets for NED: 5 (Roelof van der Merwe)

Most catches for ZIM: 4 (Craig Ervine)

Most catches for NED: 6 (Scott Edwards)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).