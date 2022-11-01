India vs Bangladesh T20 head to head records 2022: Bangladesh vs India T20 record and stats

India and Bangladesh will take the field in the second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow. The two teams will be resuming their rivalry in the shortest format after almost three years. As far as T20 World Cups are concerned, the fourth clash between these two teams will be the first one since their nail-biting contest in Bengaluru six years ago.

Speaking precisely about their last T20I against each other, India had defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs to register a 2-1 series victory in Nagpur. The match is fondly remembered for India pacer Deepak Chahar picking the then (currently second-best) best T20I bowling figures (including a hat-trick).

The first match of that series in Delhi remains the only instance of Bangladesh defeating India in a T20I. Overall, India have maintained an authoritative head-to-head T20I record against this opposition.

In what is going to the penultimate Super 12 match for these teams, both India and Bangladesh have won two and lost one out of their three matches thus far. However, it is India’s way better NRR (Net Run Rate) which has placed them at the second position as compared to Bangladesh’s third position on the points table.

India vs Bangladesh T20 head to head records 2022

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by IND: 10

Matches won by BAN: 1

Matches played at a neutral venue: 4 (IND 4, BAN 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 3 (IND 3, BAN 0)

IND average score against BAN: 156

BAN average score against IND: 145

Most runs for IND: 452 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for BAN: 131 (Soumya Sarkar)

Most wickets for IND: 9 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for BAN: 4 (Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan)

Most catches for IND: 4 (KL Rahul)

Most catches for BAN: 6 (Soumya Sarkar)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).