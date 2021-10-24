AFG vs SCO Head to Head Records in T20Is | Afghanistan vs Scotland T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

AFG vs SCO Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AFG vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

The 17th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Afghanistan and Scotland in Sharjah tomorrow. The match will be the second Group 2 match of the Super 12s.

If beating defending champions West Indies by a 56-run margin in their second warm-up match isn’t big a flex for Afghanistan, readers must note that they have maintained an unbeaten streak against Scotland in their six T20Is against each other.

Furthermore, Afghanistan have played the most number of T20Is (12) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium winning nine (including three against Scotland) and losing just three over the years.

ALSO READ: Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20I records

Despite numbers not favouring them, Scotland still have a lot to take confidence from ahead of their first Round 2 match. It is worth mentioning that Scotland qualified from Round 1 on the back of winning three matches in a row against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

AFG vs SCO Head to Head Records in T20Is

Total number of matches played: 6

Matches won by AFG: 6

Matches won by SCO: 0

Matches played in Asia: 5 (AFG 5, SCO 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 5 (AFG 5, SCO 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (AFG 1, SCO 0)

AFG average score against SCO: 159

SCO average score against AFG: 141

Most runs for AFG: 119 (Asghar Afghan)

Most runs for SCO: 109 (Callum MacLeod)

Most wickets for AFG: 9 (Mohammad Nabi)

Most wickets for SCO: 3 (Kyle Coetzer)

Most catches for AFG: 3 (Mohammad Nabi)

Most catches for SCO: 3 (Kyle Coetzer)

The last time when Afghanistan and Scotland had faced each other in a T20I was more than half-a-decade ago during the ICC World Twenty20 2016 in Nagpur.