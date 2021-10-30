Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records | AFG vs NAM T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AFG vs NAM T20 World Cup match.

The 27th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Afghanistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. The match will be the fourth Super 12 match to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan, who’ve won and lost a match each in Group 2 so far, are at the second position on the points table. Namibia, on the other hand, are a position below after winning their first Super 12 match against Scotland. Both these teams being above New Zealand and India on the points table at this point in time is a story to be told for them.

As far as both these teams’ T20I record in Abu Dhabi is concerned, Afghanistan have an outstanding record winning eight and losing only two out of their 10 matches here. Namibia, who have played all their three T20Is at this venue in this World Cup, have won two and lost one.

Team Afghanistan will face Namibia in their 3rd match at the Super12s of the @T20WorldCup tomorrow. The game is set to commence at 2:30 pm AFT. pic.twitter.com/mzf6XKghU2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021

Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan and Namibia will be playing each other in any format at the highest level for the first time on Sunday. It is due to the same reason that no Head-to-Head numbers between these two teams are available.

Following the England vs Bangladesh match on Wednesday, this is the second time when two teams will be playing their first-ever T20I against each other in the Super 12 stage of this tournament.

Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 squad – Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed.

Reserves – Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik.

Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 squad – Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.