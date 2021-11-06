Ahmedabad IPL team coaching staff 2022: Will Ravi Shastri be the head coach of Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022?

Incumbent Indian men’s team coach Ravi Shastri likely to be roped in as head coach and part of Ahmedabad IPL team coaching staff 2022

The promoters of the CVC Capitals- the new team owners of The Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are eying on the services of the current Head Coach of the Indian men’s Cricket Team- Ravi Shastri as their head coach for the new season of the IPL in the year 2022.

It has been understood that along with the position of Head Coach, the CVC Capitals’ promoters are also looking to recruit a CEO and an administrative manager for the franchise at the earliest, in their bid to build a team culture as soon as possible before the beginning of the next season of the marquee tournament in 2022.

As per the sources of the Cricket website Cricbuzz, Ravi Shastri is open to a coaching stint with an IPL team, even if it meant that he would have to give up on his much renowned commentary services in the process.

As per Cricbuzz, Information to this effect emerged in Dubai where the promoters of the new IPL team owners are understood to have made an approach to the outgoing Indian team coaches recently. Shastri, focused on the team’s World Cup campaign, did not want any distractions and has sought time till the end of the World Cup, to decide.

Along with Shastri, the CVC Capitals’ promoters are also likely to rope in R Sridhar and Bharat Arun- the incumbent fielding and bowling coach of the Indian men’s Cricket team respectively.

It is worth noting that the current contract of all the aforementioned individuals- Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and R Sridhar is till the end of the ongoing T20World Cup 2021 with the Indian team, as they have decided to vacate their respective positions, post the coveted tournament.

For those unaware of the two new IPL teams for the upcoming season in 2022, The RPSG group and CVC Capitals were the successful bidders. RPSG group of Sanjiv Goenka were the highest bidders with INR 7090 Cr, whereas CVC Capitals were the second highest with INR 5625 Cr. Lucknow will be the base city of the RPSG Group, whereas Ahmedabad will be of CVC Capitals.