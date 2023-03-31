Ahmedabad Stadium T20 Records: Narendra Modi Stadium IPL records and Highest Innings Totals

Having hosted the last two matches of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Narendra Modi Stadium has been bestowed with the opener of the 16th season of the biggest T20 league across the globe.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will be hosting Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the season. In what is going to be the 16th IPL match in Ahmedabad, it will be Titans’ first-ever league match at their home ground.

The hosts’ solitary match at this venue was IPL 2022 final which allowed them to lift the silverware in their maiden attempt. While Super Kings have also played a lone match here, they had ended up on the losing side against Rajasthan Royals eight years ago.

Ahmedabad Stadium T20 Records (updated on April 1, 2023)

Highest T20 run-scorers at this stadium are Ajinkya Rahane (425), Virat Kohli (374), Jos Buttler (317), Rohit Sharma (264) and Manoj Tiwary (239). Barring Tiwary, all other cricketers are among IPL 2023 squads. Shubman Gill (286), Dinesh Karthik (206), Shikhar Dhawan (158), Sanju Samson (158) and Hardik Pandya (158) are other active players with at least 150 T20 runs here.

Highest wicket-takers in Ahmedabad T20s are Amit Mishra (10), Hardik Pandya (10), Mehul Patel (9), Jitender Billa (9) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9). With Mehul Patel and Billa not part of current squads, it is noteworthy that the likes of Shardul Thakur (8), Axar Patel (8), Yuzvendra Chahal (8), Jofra Archer (7), Sunil Narine (6), Ravichandran Ashwin (6) have also done well here.

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL records

Speaking particularly of IPL matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rahane (308), Samson (158), Dhawan (154), Mayank Agarwal (147), Buttler (145), Prithvi Shaw (142), KL Rahul (128), Rajat Patidar (120) and Kohli (116) have played well at this venue in the past.

Among current bowlers who have played IPL matches at this stadium in the past, Axar Patel (6), Chahal (4), Harpreet Brar (4), Kumar (4), Narine (4), Harshal Patel (4) and Kagiso Rabada (4) have done well here.

Highest T20 Innings Totals at Narendra Modi Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 234/4 20 India New Zealand 2023 224/2 20 India England 2021 215/4 20 Maharashtra Mumbai 2013 201/6 20 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Daredevils 2014 198/9 20 Mumbai Maharashtra 2013

200-run mark has been surpassed only four times out of the 56 T20s played at the Narendra Modi Stadium since 2007. Speaking of the IPL, only Rajasthan Royals have been able to score in excess of 200 runs in the city.

As far as the highest successful T20 run-chase at this venue is concerned, Titans hold the record for chasing down a 179-run target with 5 wickets and 4 balls remaining in the match last night.