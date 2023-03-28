Last T20 Match in Narendra Modi Stadium: Last IPL matches in Narendra Modi Stadium full list

The forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be the fifth season of the biggest T20 league across the globe which will have some of its matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Known as the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium back in the day, this venue had first hosted an IPL match in 2014. For the unversed, Ahmedabad used to be a home ground for Rajasthan Royals during the seventh and eighth seasons of the IPL.

Having hosted four matches each in IPL 2014 and 2015, this stadium surpassed its personal best by hosting five matches during IPL 2021. With the tournament getting suspended midway through the season due to a threatening COVID-19 wave in India, the city hosted no other match during the 14th season of the IPL.

Narendra Modi Stadium, however, returned to action in the 15th season last year to host all-important Qualifier 2 and Final.

With IPL 2023 going to be played in an archetype home-away format, Ahmedabad has been allotted as many as seven league matches. Taking into consideration how Gujarat Titans are the defending champions, this venue will also get to host the final match in May.

Last T20 Match in Narendra Modi Stadium

Having already hosted a Test match and a T20I this year, this stadium will be hosting IPL 2023 opener between Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31. As far as the last T20 played here is concerned, no match in this format has been played here since last month’s India-New Zealand T20I which witnessed the home team registering its biggest T20I victory (by runs).

Last IPL matches in Narendra Modi Stadium full list