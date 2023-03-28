HomeSearch

Last T20 Match in Narendra Modi Stadium: Last IPL matches in Narendra Modi Stadium full list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 28/03/2023

Last T20 Match in Narendra Modi Stadium: Last IPL matches in Narendra Modi Stadium full list

Narendra Modi Stadium had hosted the final of IPL 2022.

The forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be the fifth season of the biggest T20 league across the globe which will have some of its matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Known as the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium back in the day, this venue had first hosted an IPL match in 2014. For the unversed, Ahmedabad used to be a home ground for Rajasthan Royals during the seventh and eighth seasons of the IPL.

Having hosted four matches each in IPL 2014 and 2015, this stadium surpassed its personal best by hosting five matches during IPL 2021. With the tournament getting suspended midway through the season due to a threatening COVID-19 wave in India, the city hosted no other match during the 14th season of the IPL.

Narendra Modi Stadium, however, returned to action in the 15th season last year to host all-important Qualifier 2 and Final.

With IPL 2023 going to be played in an archetype home-away format, Ahmedabad has been allotted as many as seven league matches. Taking into consideration how Gujarat Titans are the defending champions, this venue will also get to host the final match in May.

Last T20 Match in Narendra Modi Stadium

Having already hosted a Test match and a T20I this year, this stadium will be hosting IPL 2023 opener between Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31. As far as the last T20 played here is concerned, no match in this format has been played here since last month’s India-New Zealand T20I which witnessed the home team registering its biggest T20I victory (by runs).

Last IPL matches in Narendra Modi Stadium full list

S. No.ResultYear
1Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets2022
2Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets2022
3Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets2021
4Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs2021
5Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets2021
6Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run2021
7Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets2021
8Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets2015
9Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals in Super Over2015
10Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets2015
11Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets2015
12Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs2014
13Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 62 runs2014
14Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs2014
15Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs2014
Share this article
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav