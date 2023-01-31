Ahmedabad Stadium T20 records: Narendra Modi Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

The third T20I of New Zealand’s tour of India 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow as India’s newest state-of-the-art international cricketing venue will be hosting a T20I after more than 22 months.

A match fitting of being played at a venue of this grandeur will have it in it to decide the outcome of this three-match T20I series. Considering how both the first and second T20Is failed to do justice to the format as far as the entertainment factor is concerned, fans will be hoping for a nail-biting encounter to culminate the series.

India, as hosts, have participated in all the six Ahmedabad T20Is thus far. Having won four and lost two matches in the last decade, it is safe to say that they have an impressive record over here.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Narendra Modi Stadium for 3rd T20I

New Zealand, on the other hand, have never played a T20I at this stadium. While both their ICC Cricket World Cup matches at this venue had resulted in victories, their three Test matches at this stadium had ended in draws. Readers must note that the visitors will be playing a match in this city after almost 12 years.

Ahmedabad Stadium T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Narendra Modi Stadium are Virat Kohli (258), Jos Buttler (172), Dawid Malan (148), Jason Roy (144) and Shreyas Iyer (121). Among players part of the current Indian squad, Suryakumar Yadav (89), Hardik Pandya (86) and Ishan Kishan (60) have scored some T20I runs here.

Hello Ahmedabad 👋 We are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gQ1jPEnPvK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2023

Highest wicket-takers in Ahmedabad T20Is are Shardul Thakur (8), Jofra Archer (7), Mark Wood (5), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5) and Umar Gul (4). Washington Sundar (4), Pandya (3) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3) are the other current Indian bowlers to have picked T20I wickets here.

Highest T20I innings totals at Narendra Modi Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 224/2 20 India England 2021 192/5 20 India Pakistan 2012 188/8 20 England India 2021 185/8 20 India England 2021 181/7 20 Pakistan India 2012

200-run mark has been crossed only once out of the 12 T20I innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in Ahmedabad T20Is for sealing a 165-run chase with seven wickets and 13 balls left in a match against England.

As far as the toss is concerned, it doesn’t really play a big role in T20Is played at this venue. It is noteworthy that teams batting first and second have won five three T20Is each here in the past.